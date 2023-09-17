Monday, 18 September 2023 04:50 GMT

Another Attempt Of Armenians To Dig Trenches In Azerbaijan's Aghdam Prevented


9/17/2023 9:13:09 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. Another attempt of Armenians to dig trenches in Azerbaijan's Aghdam prevented,Trend reports via Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Will be updated

MENAFN17092023000187011040ID1107085765

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search