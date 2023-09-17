Tractor Driver Runs Over Russian Landmine In Kherson Region

The Kherson Regional Military Administration said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"In the village of Maksym Gorky, Beryslav district, a tractor driver ran over a Russian landmine in the field. After the ammunition detonated, a 45-year-old man received shrapnel wounds to his limbs and burns. The condition of the victim is serious," the report says.

The ambulance team provided the necessary assistance at the scene. The victim will undergo inpatient treatment in a medical facility.

As reported, according to the regional administration, about 87% of fields in Kherson region are contaminated with Russian explosives.