Nant Announces Annual International Neonatal Therapy Week

A full week devoted to celebrating Neonatal Therapists runs from September 17
through 23.
CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The National Association of Neonatal Therapists (NANT) announces the annual International Neonatal Therapy Week (INTW), held Sept. 17-23, 2023. This week-long event is sponsored by NANT and its Premier Partners.
The theme for the week is,“Celebrating Global Connections” and is dedicated to recognizing the important work of the world's occupational therapists, physical therapists, and speech-language pathologists who support infants and families in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).
NANT Members receive thank-you gestures throughout the week, designed to inform, inspire, and support, as they continue their tireless efforts in the health and development of the babies in their care. Those who are not already NANT Members can take advantage of special offers during INTW.
NANT Members and non-members alike are encouraged to spread the word about this global celebration by sharing their support on social media. #NeonatalTherapy #INTW2023
“Neonatal therapists have been working in the NICU for decades, often with very little support. Some of our international Members are the sole neonatal therapist in their country. This week is an ideal time to recognize all of them and celebrate their individual and collective contributions to improving neurodevelopmental outcomes for babies in the NICU,” said Sue Ludwig, NANT President.
“We are proud of the strides neonatal therapists continue to make toward improving short and long-term outcomes around the world,” Ludwig continued.“We can't wait to honor them with this special week.”
To find out more information about International Neonatal Therapy Week visit .
For more information about NANT visit .
