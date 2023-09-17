Saudi Arabia Condemns Jewish Extremists' Storming Of Al-Aqsa Mosque

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Sept 17 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia strongly denounced the storming of Al-AMosque by Jewish extremists under protection of the Israeli occupation forces.
The incursion is a fragrant violation of the international laws and norms, and an act of provocation against Muslims, the Ministry said in a press release on Sunday.
The Ministry held the Israeli occupation forces accountable for the such provocations, urging the international community to shoulder its responsibility for halting the Israeli escalation, providing protection for civilians in the holy city of Jerusalem, and putting an end to the conflict. (end)
