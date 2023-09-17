Briefing Of Kuna Main News For Sunday Until 00:00 Gmt

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK -- Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah meets with UN Secretary-General.
KUWAIT -- Kuwait's Foreign Ministry strongly denounces the storming of Al-AMosque by Jewish settlers under Israeli police protection.
RIYADH -- UNEadds the West Bank city of Ariha to the World Heritage List, bringing to five the number of Palestinian cities on the list.
KUWAIT -- China Embassy opens a cultural center that provides cultural and academic services for the Kuwaiti and Chinese communities. (end) gb
