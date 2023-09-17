Turkish Drone Attack Killed Four Kurdish Militants In N. Iraq

They were killed at 3:00 p.m. local time (1200 GMT), when a Turkish drone attacked their vehicle on a road, in the Chalmir area of Sinjar Mountain, some 120 km west of Nineveh's provincial capital, Mosul, the statement said.

The Turkish forces frequently carry out ground operations, airstrikes, and artillery bombardments in northern Iraq, against the PKK, especially in the Qandil Mountains, the main base of the group.

The PKK, listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the United States, and the European Union, has been rebelling against the Turkish government for more than three decades.– NNN-NINA