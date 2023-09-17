Iran Seized U.S.-Made Arms, Equipment In Southern Waters

The shipment, containing more than 6,000 stun guns, was seized in an operation, off the coast of the southern port city of Bandar-e Khamir in Hormozgan province, the provincial Chief Justice, Mojtaba Qahremani, was quoted as saying.

Two suspects have been arrested over their involvement in the case, the official said, adding that, initial investigations indicate that the shipment was carried into Iran to“cause riots” in the country in the coming days.– NNN-TASNIM