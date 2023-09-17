Russia: Ukraine Shelling On Border Towns Kills One, Injures Three Others

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Moscow, September 17 (Petra) -- Russian government authorities announced Sunday that one person was killed and three others were injured from a Ukrainian bombing on Kursk near the border with Ukraine.
The governor of Kursk, Roman Starovoit, said during a press conference: "On Sunday, the village of Usbinovka in the Korenevsky region was subjected to Ukrainian bombing, which led to the injury of two people, and a third seriously injured person was flown to the hospital."
Starovoit added: "Yesterday, Saturday, the Sudzhansky and Korenovsky regions of the province were subjected to fire from Ukraine, which led to the death of a person who succumbed to his wounds."
