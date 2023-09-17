Kuwait Amir's Representative Meets Un Chief

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 17 (KUNA) -- Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah met Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly.
During the meeting, His Highness the Prime Minister conveyed to the UN Chief the greetings of His Highness the Amir and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, affirming Kuwait's support to the UN efforts to protect the world security and peace.
The State of Kuwait is committed to the principles of its foreign policy prioritizing support to the UN quest for fair and durable peaceful solutions to the regional and international issues, he reaffirmed.
His Highness the Prime Minister, who leads Kuwait delegation to the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, noted that Kuwait has been keen over the last decades on active and effective participation in the activities of the UN agencies, backing their efforts in variareas.
He praised the significant role of the UN Secretary General in promoting international cooperation and upgrading the UN.
The meeting reviewed the latest developments of regional and international issues and the UN rule in strengthening peace, security and sustainable development.
Attending the meeting were Kuwait's Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Deputy Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Undersecretary of the Prime Minister's Diwan Sheikh Khaled Talal Al-Khaled Al-Sabah, Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister's Office Hamad Bader Al-Amer and Kuwait's Permanent Representative to the UN Tareq Mohammad Al-Banai. (pickup previous)
