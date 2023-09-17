Kuwait Decries Jewish Extremists' Incursion Into Al-Aqsa Mosque

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 17 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Foreign Ministry strongly denounced the storming of Al-AMosque in the holy city of Jerusalem by Jewish extremists under protection of Israeli occupation police.
The incursion is a fragrant violation of the international laws and norms, the Ministry said in a press release on Sunday.
The Ministry decried the persistence of the Israeli occupation authorities in such provocative acts, which target the Muslim worshippers, urging the international community to shoulder its responsibility for preventing the repeated Israeli aggression, providing protection to Al-AMosque, and ensuring the Muslim worshippers' freedom of belief. (end)
