Perseus Extends Life Of Yaoure Gold Mine To 2035

Pers has extended Yaouré's operational life to 12+ years ( to at least 2035 ), with potential for further extension through additional diveries adjacent to existing infrastructure and further resource definition drilling of known deposits, including the Yaouré open pit and CMA underground (“CMA UG”) structure.

Yaouré's updated LOMP irporates for the first time an UG mining operation below the CMA Open Pit, as well as the existing CMA Open Pit and an expanded Yaouré Open Pit.

Yaouré Gold Mine Ore Reserves 1,2 now total 37.2 million tonnes of ore grading 1.73 g/t gold,ntaining 2.07 million ounces of gold from open pits and underground.

Updated Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources 1 are estimated at 54.7 million tonnes grading 1.59 g/t gold,ntaining 2. 80 million ounces of gold . Inferred Resources 1 are estimated at 11.3 million tonnes, grading 1.9 g/t gold,ntaining 0.7 0 million ounces of gold.

CMA UG Ore Reserves are based on drilling to 185m below the base of the CMA open pit, with Inferred Mineral Resources extending to 350m below the base of the pit and remaining open down plunge and at depth . Key parameters arising from the revised LOMP for Yaouré Gold Mine are as follows:

Key Parameters Units Annual Average

FY24 – FY29 Annual Average

FY30 – FY35 September 2023

LOMP 1,2 Total Ore + waste mined Mt 28.6 1.04 176.4 Strip ratio t:t 4.7 : 1 0.2 : 14 3.8 : 1 Ore processed Mt 3.5 3.4 41.9 Head grade g/t gold 2.0 1.1 1.58 Gold rvery rate % 91.6 89.8 90.8 Gold production Moz 0.210 0.110 1.93 Productionsts $/oz 949 1,002 969 Royalty 3 $/oz 87 85 86 taining capital $/oz 68 47 61 Average All-in sitests $/oz 1,104 1,134 1,116 CMA UG pre-production & ongoing mine development 5 $M 98.8 5.3 104 .1 CMA UG infrastructure $M 27.6 - 27.6 CMA UG Development Capital $M 126.3 4 5.3 131. 7

Notes:

For detailed disclosures on updated Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves estimates refer to ASX Release“Pers Mining Announces Open Pit and Underground Ore Reserve Growth at Yaouré”, dated 23 Aut 2023. Mineral Resources are incive of Ore Reserves.Assumes gold price of$1,500 /oz for Reserve calculation in September 2023 LOMP.Assumes a flat gold price of$1,700 /oz for royalty calculation in September 2023 LOMP.CMA UG Mining in September 2023 LOMP ends in FY34 hence average is calculated over 5 years FY30 to FY34.All CMA UG Miningsts are capitalised in ardance with IFRS up to declaration ofmercial Production in H2 FY27.

Pers's Managing Director and CEO Jeff Quartermaineid:

“Our increase to the life of Yaouré Gold Mine to 12+ years announced today ensures Yaouré willntinue to be an important part of Pers's geopolitically diverse asset portfolio for many years toe and will enable tontinue delivering on ourrporate Mission of generating material benefits for all of our stakeholders, including our host governments andmunities.

When Pers acquired Yaouré as a development project in 2016, the possibility of extending the life of the mine through development of an underground operation was not part of the plan. However, our divery, and subsequent engineering and planning, that has led to today's announcement, bears testament to Pers's in-he ability to create significant value throughanic growth.

An underground mine planned for Yaouré, will be Pers's first foray into underground mining, with all previ operations having been open cut operations. While the underground mine represents a new style of mining and a new challenge for as apany, it is certainly not new to many of our technical team members, who are very keen to demonstrate their skills in an underground mining setting.

With the prospect of further extending the mine life through further exploration success, we expect that the Yaouré Mine will live up to its reputation as one of the leading mines in̂te d'Ivoire, if not in all of West Africa.”

petent Person Statement:

All production targets referred to in this report are underpinned by estimated Ore Reserves which have been prepared bypetent persons in ardance with the requirements of the JORCde.

The current Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves for the Yaouré Gold Mine have most recently been reported by thepany in a market announcement released on 23 Aut 2023. Thepanynfirms that all material assumptions underpinning those estimates and the production targets, or the forecast financial information derived therefrom, in that market releasentinue to apply and have not materially changed. Thepany furthernfirms that material assumptions underpinning the estimates of Ore Reserves described in“Technical Report - Yaouré Gold Project,̂te d'Ivoire” dated 18 December 2017ntinue to apply.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Information:

This reportntains forward-looking information which is based on the assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, currentnditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management of thepany believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be irrect. Assumptions have been made by thepany regarding, among other things: the price of gold,ntinuingmercial production at the Yaouré Gold Mine, the Edikan Gold Mine and the Sissingué Gold Mine without any major disruption, the receipt of required governmental approvals, the accuracy of capital and operatingst estimates, the ability of thepany to operate in afe, efficient and effective manner and the ability of thepany to obtain financing as and when required and on reasonable terms. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhtive of all factors and assumptions which may have beened by thepany. Although management believes that the assumptions made by thepany and the expectations represented by such information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may ce the actual results, performance or achievements of thepany to be materially different from any anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, the actual market price of gold, the actual results of current exploration, the actual results of future exploration, changes in project parameters as plansntinue to be evaluated, as well as those factors disclosed in thepany's publicly filed documents. Thepany believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, thepany's ability to carry on its exploration and development activities, the timely receipt of required approvals, the price of gold, the ability of thepany to operate in afe, efficient and effective manner and the ability of thepany to obtain financing as and when required and on reasonable terms. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Pers does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in ardance with applicable securities laws.

