Award Force Celebrates A Decade Of Excellence In Awards Management Software

Award Force celebrates its 10-year anniversary

Milestones include recognition as world's #1 awards management software

NAXXAR, MALTA, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Award Force, the leading provider of awards management software, is excited to announce its 10th anniversary, marking a decade of innovation, growth and service in awards software.

Since 2013, Award Force has revolutionised how organisations manage awards, contests and submission programs. With its highly configurable and user-friendly platform, the award-winning software has helped thousands of clients from diverse industries to effortlessly manage their awards, save time, reduce administrative overhead and improve the overall experience for program managers, judges and awards entrants.

"We are incredibly proud to celebrate our 10th anniversary," said Richard de Nys, Award Force founder and managing director. "It's been an amazing journey of growth, and this milestone reflects our commitment to providing the best awards management solution while continuously innovating to meet the evolving needs of our users. We wouldn't be here without the support and trust of our clients across the globe."

Award Force has achieved some incredible milestones over the past decade, including:

. Named the world's leading awards management software on third-party review site G2

. Now hosts more than 3 million users on the platform

. Has processed more than 2 million award submissions

. Has powered more than 19 million judging assignments

. Boasts a fully remote, distributed team with 22 nationalities, speaking more than 20 languages, living in 43 cities across 25 countries

. Has been awarded multiple design and customer service awards

. Is an active participant in the Pledge 1% movement to give back to our communities, donating approximately 3.5% ofprofit, predominantly to environment and nature conservation charities

Learn more about the company's milestones.



About Award Force : Award Force, the world's #1 awards management software, is trusted by organisations across the globe to save time and provide an unparalleled experience to entrants, judges and program managers. Founded in Australia in 2013, the company has grown quickly to work with programs big and small across Australasia, Europe, North and Central America, Africa and the Middle East. Learn more.

Lindsay Nash

Creative Force



Visiton social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn