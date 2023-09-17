Georgia Senator Bo Hatchett Endorsed By Veterans For America First After Pledging To Request Sb92 Oversite

Georgia Senator Bo Hatchett endorsed by Georgia VFAF aftering pledging to file complaint with the PAQC

Bo Hatchett has been endorsed by Veterans for America First Georgia State Chapter after pledging to request SB92 over-site into Fani Willis said Jared Craig

GA Senator Bo Hatchett , an attorney, will challenge Fani Willis with prosecutorial oversight law