Canada To Give $24M To Strengthen Ukraine's Air Defenses

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Canada's National Defense Minister, says the country will allocate CAD 33 million (US$24.4 million) for the purchase of equipment to strengthen Ukraine's air defense capabilities.
That's according to a statement published on the website of the Canadian government, Ukrinform reports.
“During my visit to Lydd Military Training Camp, I witnessed first-hand how Canadian Armed Forces members are providing Ukrainian recruits with the skills that they need to defend their country's sovereignty. Together, Canada and the United Kingdom are standing with Ukraine, as it fights to defend itself against Russia's illegal and unjustifiable invasion. Canada commends the courage and strength of Ukrainians, and we will continue to support them with the comprehensive military aid that they need to fight and win.” Blair said. Read also: Ukraine's newly appointed defense chief has first phone call with Canadian counterpart
It is noted that Canada will allocate CAD33 million as part of a partnership with Britain, which provides Ukraine with hundreds of short- and medium-range air defense missiles and associated systems required to protect Ukraine's critical national infrastructure.
The donation is funded as part of new CAD500 million in military aid funding for Ukraine.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Office of the Prime Minister of Canada announced during Justin Trudeau's visit to Ukraine that Canada will allocate CAD500 million (about US$400 million) in military aid to Ukraine.
MENAFN17092023000193011044ID1107085225
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.