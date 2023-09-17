Canada To Give $24M To Strengthen Ukraine's Air Defenses

That's according to a statement published on the website of the Canadian government, Ukrinform reports.

“During my visit to Lydd Military Training Camp, I witnessed first-hand how Canadian Armed Forces members are providing Ukrainian recruits with the skills that they need to defend their country's sovereignty. Together, Canada and the United Kingdom are standing with Ukraine, as it fights to defend itself against Russia's illegal and unjustifiable invasion. Canada commends the courage and strength of Ukrainians, and we will continue to support them with the comprehensive military aid that they need to fight and win.” Blair said.

It is noted that Canada will allocate CAD33 million as part of a partnership with Britain, which provides Ukraine with hundreds of short- and medium-range air defense missiles and associated systems required to protect Ukraine's critical national infrastructure.

The donation is funded as part of new CAD500 million in military aid funding for Ukraine.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Office of the Prime Minister of Canada announced during Justin Trudeau's visit to Ukraine that Canada will allocate CAD500 million (about US$400 million) in military aid to Ukraine.