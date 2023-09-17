European Commission Calls On Poland, Hungary And Slovakia To Be Constructive Regarding Ukrainian Grain

That's according to Reuter , Ukrinform reports.

"We are aware of some Member States' announcements in respect to unilateral measures. What is important right now is that all countries work in the spirit of compromise and engage constructively," a Commission spokeswoman said.

Poland, Slovakia and Hungary all announced on Friday they would keep their own restrictions on Ukrainian grain imports despite the European Commission's decision.

"Our fonow is to put in place and make work the new system just announced," the Commission spokeswoman said, adding a meeting with representatives of all the interested EU countries on Monday would provide an opportunity to discuss the issue further.

As reported, in May 2023, the European Commission banned the import of wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflower from Ukraine to Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and Romania at the insistence of these countries. On June 5, the ban was extended until September 15, 2023.

On September 15, the European Commission decided not to extend temporary restrictions on Ukrainian grain exports to five neighboring countries.