Ukraine's Defense Forces Repel Russian Attacks In Bakhmut, Maryinka Sectors - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its evening update posted on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

“The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to carry out offensive operations in the Melitopol direction, offensive (assault) actions in the Bakhmut sector, eliminating the enemy and gradually liberating the temporarily occupied territories,” the report says.

Throughout the day, the aircraft of the Defense Forces launched nine strikes on the areas where the enemy's personnel and military equipment were concentrated. The Ukrainian missile forces, on their part, hit two anti-aircraft missile systems, nine artillery units, one ammunition depot and an electronic warfare station of the enemy.

The Russian army carried out 15 missile attacks and 44 airstrikes, as well as 35 MLRS attacks on the positions of the Defense Forces and populated areas across Ukraine.

According to the General Staff, the operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine remains difficult.

In the Bakhmut direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled five enemy attacks in the areas of Klishchiivka and Bila Hora, Donetsk region. The Russians tried to recapture the lost positions in the area of Andriivka, Donetsk region. Airstrikes hit Andriivka and New York, Donetsk region. More than 15 settlements, including Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Druzhba, and Zalizne of Donetsk region, came under enemy artillery and mortar fire.

In the Maryinka direction, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled almost 10 enemy attacks in the area of Maryinka. The aggressor launched an airstrike on Novomykhailivka, Donetsk region, where artillery and mortar shelling continued. The settlement of Krasnohorivka, Maksymilianivka, Heorhiivka, Maryinka, Pobieda, and Novomykhailivka of Donetsk region were subjected to enemy fire.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Defense Forces destroyed 12 enemy aerial targets in the sky over Ukraine on the night of September 17. Some Russian missiles hit the territory of a civilian enterprise in Odregion.