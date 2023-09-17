Blasts Rock Cape Fiolent In Temporarily Occupied Sevastopol

The relevant statement was made by the Crimean Wind Telegram channel, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“According to the preliminary data, the explosion took place in the signal intelligence unit or the air defense unit – they are located close to each other,” the report states.

Reportedly, ambulance cars with sirens on rushed to Cape Fiolent.

Meanwhile, referring to local residents, Suspilne reported on several explosions that had started around 08:15 p.m.

“There were three loud blasts and several quiet ones. My friend wrote that the explosions had occurred in the south of the city, in the direction of Cape Fiolent,” the local man told.

Suspilne's sources in the Ukrainian intelligence confirmed that it had been a special operation of Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate and Naval Forces.

It is worth noting that the 26th marine radio engineering detachment is stationed on Cape Fiolent. Additionally, a radio engineering station with 12 radar antennas is located there.

Road traffic on the Kerch Bridge was also temporarily suspended.

A reminder that fuel shortages are worsening and the humanitarian crisis is intensifying in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

First photo: illustrative