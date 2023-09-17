King Meets Kosovo President In New York

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
New York, September 17 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah on Sunday met Kosovo President VjOsmani at the start of his meetings with heads of state and delegation participating in the 78th Session of the General Assembly of the United Nations.
According to a royal court statement, the meeting, attended by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, covered bilateral relations and means of enhancing cooperation between Jordan and Kosovo in varifields, in service of the two countries and peoples.
King Abdullah highlighted the need for close coordination to counter global challenges, foremost of which is climate change, as well as food and energy insecurity.
Discussions also covered regional and international developments, including the importance of maintaining coordination to enhance international security and stability, with His Majesty stressing the need to continue efforts in the fight against terrorism within a holistic approach.
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan, and Jordan's Ambassador to the United States Dina Kawar attended the meeting.
