Shboul Offers Gov't's Condolences To Libyan Embassy Over Flood Victims

Amman, Sep. 17 (Petra) - Deputizing for Prime Minister Dr. Bisher Khasawneh, Minister of Government Communications, Faisal Shboul, on Sunday, offered the government's condolences to the Libyan people over victims of hurricane and floods that recently struck eastern Libya.
During his visit to the Libyan embassy in Amman, and his meeting with Libya's Ambassador, Abd al-Basit al-Badri, Shboul expressed solidarity and support of Jordan's leadership, government and people with Libya.
Shboul added that His Majesty King Abdullah II, from beginning of this humanitarian disaster, instructed Jordan's government to offer all possible assistance to alleviate Libyan people's suffering by dispatching relief aircrafts and a search and rescue team.
Meanwhile, the Libyan envoy valued Jordan's efforts and support to help Libyan people, pointing out that the Kingdom was at the forefront of countries to respond and provide aid and assistance.
The diplomat also praised efforts of the Jordanian search and rescue team, affiliated with the Public Security Directorate (PSD), who contributed to detecting and rescuing survivors, alongside other emergency teams in Libya.
