Cloudy Weather Expected Tonight

Doha: Weather inshore tonight until 6 a.m. on Saturday will be cloudy to scattered cloud with slightly dusty at places at times, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, it will be partly cloudy with slightly dusty, the report added.

Wind inshore will be northeasterly to southeasterly at a speed of 5 to 15 knots.

Offshore, it will be variable mainly southwesterly to northwesterly at a speed of 3 to 12 knots.

Visibility will be 4 to 8 kilometers.

Sea state inshore will be 1 to 2 feet. Offshore, it will be 1 to 3 feet.