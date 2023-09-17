(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
AV-Comparatives Releases Interim Test Results for Consumer Security-Products
AV-Comparatives Releases Interim Test Results for Consumer Security-Products
Logo AV-Comparatives
Leading antivitest lab releases factsheet of its ongoing consumer main-test series comprising of real-world protection tests in summer 2023 All test results are readily accessible, offering consumers a means to monitor product safety and make informed decisions when selecting antivisolutions.” - Andreas Clementi, CEO and founder of AV-ComparativesINNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, September 17, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- AV-Comparatives , a renowned provider of independent antiviproduct evaluations, has unveiled interim findings from its ongoing Real-World Protection Test , conducted from July to August 2023. These assessments rigorously scrutinized the performance of 16 top-tier antivisolutions for consumers, evaluating their effectiveness under everyday conditions experienced by users worldwide.
The current interim findings stem from an exhaustive set of 254 real-world test cases, encompassing live maliciURLs and active malware exploits. This method gauges how proficient these security products are at safeguarding computers during inteuse against genuine malware threats.
Part of AV-Comparatives' Main-Test Series, the Real-World Protection Test, covers the following 16 home user products (latest versions at the time of testing): Avast Free Antivirus, AVG AntiViFree, Avira Prime, Bitdefender InteSecurity, ESET InteSecurity, F-Secure InteSecurity, G Data Total Security, K7 Total Security, Kaspersky Standard, McAfee Total Protection, Microsoft Defender Antivirus, Norton AntiviPlus, Panda Free Antivirus, TotalAV AntiviPro, Total Defense Essential Antiviand Trend Micro InteSecurity.
AV-Comparatives' test methodology draws on years of expert knowledge and continumonitoring, earning accolades and certifications for its Real-World Protection approach. Interactive charts detailing methologies of the Main-Test Series are regularly updated and available on its website, allowing users to track product protection rates and stability over time.
While all products in the test performed admirably, AV-Comparatives caution against those with higher false-positive rates, which can potentially disrupt user experiences. AV-Comparatives' annually published consumer product reports from June and November include additionally product reviews and awards based on overall scores achieved during the respective four-month period.
About
AV-Comparatives is an independent organisation offering systematic testing to examine the efficacy of security software products and mobile security solutions. Using one of the largest sample collection systems worldwide, it has created a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible av-test results to individuals, news organisations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides a globally recognised official seal of approval for software performance.
Peter Stelzhammer
AV-Comparatives
+43 512 287788
Visiton social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
MENAFN17092023003118003196ID1107085181
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.