(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Ask AV-Comparatives for expert insights and authoritative information on cybersecurity stories and developments to gather information for your stories. AV-Comparatives, a reliable authority in cybersecurity, offers trustworthy endpoint security insights for IT professionals. Focused on clarity, our comprehensive data enables informed decisions.” - Peter Stelzhammer, co-founder, AV-ComparativesINNSBRUCK, TIROL, AUSTRIA, September 17, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- In today's rapidly evolving digital landscape, accurate and timely cybersecurity data is no longer optional-it is mandatory. AV-Comparatives , a leading authority in cybersecurity analysis, is reaffirming its commitment to providing the most authoritative and trustworthy information available in the domain of endpoint security solutions.
With our in-depth analysis and insights prowess, AV-Comparatives is the number one resource for indispensable cybersecurity data. Our mission has always been centred around helping IT managers, CISOs, and other technology professionals make decisive, well-informed decisions by offering them precise and reliable knowledge-free of superflutechnical jargon.
Our methodology setsapart as we meticulously examine every facet of cybersecurity in all its complexity. The data we provide results from comprehensive testing, detailed scrutiny, and a perceptive understanding of emerging cybersecurity trends and threats.
What's more, AV-Comparatives is always accessible. We are responsive to your inquiries , open to discussions, and ready to serve you with the expert guidance that has become synonymwith our brand. In the interest of transparency and cooperation, we would like to note that Andreas Clementi, CEO and Founder and Peter Stelzhammer, Co-Founder, are available for personal discussions and calls to journalists and analysts.
As an independent and self-governed cybersecurity authority, we remain dedicated to our role in delivering clear, concise, and actionable information. At AV-Comparatives, we continually cultivate our knowledge and independence, enablingto provide vital insights for a safer, more secure digital world.
For more information about AV-Comparatives or to arrange a personal conversation with Peter Stelzhammer or Andreas Clementi, please do not hesitate to contactvia email at media @av-comparartives.org
The following information represents a partial list of vendors for which we at AV-Comparatives can provide comprehensive and reliable data. Please note that this is just an excerpt, and additional security solution providers can be included upon request.
Avast
AVG
Avira
Bitdefender
CI
CrowdStrike
Cybereason
Elastic .8
ESET
F-Secure
G Data
K7
Kaspersky
McAfee
Microsoft
Norton
Panda
Sophos
Symantec
Total AV
Total Defense
Trellix
Trend Micro
VIPRE
VMware
WatchGuard
About AV-Comparatives
AV-Comparatives is an internationally recognized, independent authority for cybersecurity analysis. By profoundly examining and testing endpoint security solutions, the organization provides IT managers, CISOs, and technical professionals with the most accurate and reliable cybersecurity information available. AV-Comparatives is your trusted source for making informed decisions in the world of cybersecurity. AV-Comparatives is ISO9001:2015 certified for the scope of "Independent Test of Anti-ViSoftware".
