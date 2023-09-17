Atletico's Lemar Set To Miss Months With Ruptured Achilles

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP
Barcelona: AtletMadrid midfielder Thomas Lemar has ruptured his Achilles tendon and needs surgery, the Spanish side said Sunday, leaving him sidelined for several months.
The France international was substituted after sustaining the injury in the club's heavy 3-0 defeat by Valencia at Mestalla on Saturday in La Liga.
"A lot of strength to you Thom, we wish you a quick recovery," said Atletin a statement, without specifying his expected recovery time.
Lemar, 27, is set to miss the majority of the season, with six months a typical absence length after this type of injury.
Atletcoach Diego Simeone's options are further limited ahead of their Champions League campaign, starting Tuesday at Lazio.
The Rojiblancos have variother injury problems at the moment, including Memphis Depay, Koke, Reinildo Mandava, Rodrigo de Paul and Caglar Soyuncu.
MENAFN17092023000063011010ID1107085128
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.