Cloudy Weather Expected Tonight

Doha: Weather inshore tonight until 6:00 am on Monday will see some clouds, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of strong wind at places at first.

Offshore, it will be Some clouds to scattered clouds at times, the report added, warning of strong wind and high sea. Wind inshore will be Northwesterly 05 - 15 KT reaches 18 KT at places at first.

Offshore, it will be Northwesterly - Northerly 5 - 15 KT gusting to 18 KT at first.

Visibility will be 05 to 09 kilometers decreasing to 03 kilometers at times. Sea state inshore will be 1 - 3 FT. Offshore will be 2 - 4 FT, rises to 5 FT at first.