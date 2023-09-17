Siraj Dedicates Man Of The Match Cash Prize To Colombo Groundstaff

Siraj received $5000 for his courageperformance in the final, which India won by 10 wickets to win their eighth Asia Cup at the R Premadstadium.

With torrential rains in the Sri Lankan capital, the ground staff were also awarded by the Asian Cricket Council for their work in putting the games together at the ongoing continental tournament.

“This cash prize goes to the groundsmen. This tournament wouldn't have been possible without them,” Siraj said post-match.The Indian pacer would term his bowling on Sunday against Sri Lanka as his 'best spell'.