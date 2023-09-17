Asia Cup 2023: Usd 50,000 Bonus For Sri Lanka Groundstaff & Curators

(MENAFN- NewsIn.Asia) Statement from Asian Cricket Council
The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) are proud to announce a well-deserved prize money of USD 50,000 for the dedicated curators and groundsmen at Colombo and Kandy. 🏆
Their unwavering commitment and hard work made the Asia Cup 2023 an unforgettable spectacle. From pitch perfection to lush outfields, they ensured the stage was set for thrilling cricket action. 🏏
This recognition highlights the critical role these individuals play in cricket's success.
