Feastify's Shutdown: How Canuck Eats is Stepping Up for Affected Restaurants
Canuck Eats, one of Canada's leading food delivery platforms, announced initiative aimed at supporting merchants impacted by the abrupt closure of Feastify. During these turbulent times, we recognize the importance of community and the need to stand together. Our primary aim is to ensure the continusuccess of our partner merchants.” - William TsuiVANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 17, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Canuck Eats, one of Canada's leading food delivery platforms, today announced a unique initiative aimed at supporting merchants impacted by the abrupt closure of Feastify. The offer comes as a part of the company's commitment to fostering a supportive restaurant community and ensuring business continuity during challenging times.
The unexpected shutdown of Feastify has left many merchants grappling with unmet settlement payments. While Canuck Eats has no direct ties or obligations related to Feastify's operations, the company has chosen to extend a hand of goodwill to all affected vendors.
Key Offer Details:
- 3% Rebate on Service Fee: All Feastify-affected merchants can avail a 3% rebate on the Canuck Eats merchant service fee for new orders.
This initiative will be effective for up September 2024 or until the estimated lost Feastify settlement amount is compensated.
- Direct Account Credit: The rebate will be automatically adjusted against the standard merchant service fee for every order, ensuring hassle-free account
settlements.
- Transparent Eligibility Criteria: To benefit from this offer, merchants simply need to provide documentation detailing their transaction history and
outstanding amounts from Feastify for its last two operational weeks.
It's important to underscore that Canuck Eats' standard terms and conditions, including commission structures, remain unchanged. This offer is a one-off gesture of goodwill and does not insinuate any responsibility on Canuck Eats' part regarding Feastify's actions.
"During these turbulent times, we recognize the importance of community and the need to stand together. Our primary aim is to ensure the continusuccess of our partner merchants. This offer is just a small step in that direction," stated William Tsui, Co-Founder of Canuck Eats.
Merchants interested in availing of this offer can sign up here.
About Canuck Eats:
Canuck Eats is a premier food delivery service , connecting Canadians with their favorite local eateries. With a foon transparency, reliability, and community support, Canuck Eats has established a significant footprint across British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario.
