Panama Traffic Deaths Exceed One A Day

The number of days in the year to date (258), has been exceeded by the 262

victims of traffic accidents that have been recorded in Panama.

This was confirmed by the National Directorate of Transit Operations. The latest deaths due to collisions were on the weekend in sectors such as Campana (two deaths), Chiriquí (one), and Arraiján (one).

In operations carried out in the last 24 hours, 2,269 traffic violations were issued nationwide, including 338 for exceeding speed limits, 23 for proven drunkenness, and 235 for inappropriate lights.







