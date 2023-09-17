Gord Academy Holds Training In Sustainable Building Practices

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Gord Academy, a centre of excellence within the Gulf Organisation for Research and Development (Gord), recently hosted in-person workshops for bolstering the adoption of green building practices under the Global Sustainability Assessment System (GSAS).
The workshops catered to professionals pursuing GSAS Design & Build and GSAS Operations Certified Green Professional (CGP) licences.
Together, the two workshops drew more than 60 practitioners working on prominent building and infrastructure projects across Qatar.
In attendance were representatives from Qatar Investment Authority, Public Works Authority, Hamad International Airport, Primary Healthcare Corporation, Naufar, Qatar University, Carnegie Mellon University, Meeza and other representatives from leading entities in the region.
Dr Yousef Alhorr, founding chairman of Gord, said: "GSAS workshops serve a dual purpose. On a theoretical level, they provide professionals with an in-depth comprehension of the GSAS framework, its principles, categories, and the necessary procedures for implementing sustainability best practices in building and infrastructure projects. On a practical level, they empower individuals to assume the role of green professionals, enabling them to make a tangible impact on the ground and support the transformation of the built environment towards a sustainable future."
The three-day GSAS Design & Build workshop offered attendees the essential knowledge required for evaluating the sustainability performance of new building and infrastructure projects.
GSAS Operations Green Professional workshop, spanned a day and equipped attendees with the knowledge, tools and expertise to evaluate the environmental impact of existing building and infrastructure projects.
The workshops garnered participation from varirepresentatives from local and regional bodies and institutions.
These events marked the beginning of a series of in-person training sessions for equipping engineering teams with comprehensive knowledge of GSAS principles. The ultimate objective of these capacity-building workshops is to firmly integrate green building practices in alignment with GSAS standards throughout all government and private structures in the region.
