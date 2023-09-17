Qatar Charity Signs Deal With Snoonu

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Charity (QC) has signed a new co-operation and partnership agreement with Snoonu Trading and Services, a statement said yesterday. Under the agreement, Snoonu allows benefactors in Qatar to use its 'Snoosend' service to deliver their in-kind donations to QC's 'Tayf' project.
The agreement was signed by Ali AlGreeb, director of the Resources Development Department at QC, and Abdulaziz al-Qahtani, head of B2B at Snoonu.
AlGreeb said he looks forward to the continued co-operation between QC and Snoonu in achieving noble objectives in the field of humanitarian service. He expressed hope for the integration of efforts to explore new horizons in serving the community and enhancing the development process, within the framework of QC's orientation towards achieving sustainable future development.
"We are excited to collaborate with Qatar Charity," said al-Qahtani. Snoosend is a point-to-point delivery service that aims to transport items such as documents, food, packages, and more from one place to another.
Now, this service is all set to promote kindness and generosity by facilitating the delivery of in-kind donations.
QC had signed a co-operation and partnership agreement with Snoonu last year and was added to the list of stores available on Snoonu's website and app to allow customers to make specific contributions, in addition to encouraging restaurants partnering with Snoonu to allocate part of their proceeds in support of charitable projects and seasonal and relief campaigns.
