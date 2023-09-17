Qrcs Signs Co-Operation Agreement With Cmu-Q

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) entered into a co-operation agreement on Sunday with Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar (CMU-Q), a Qatar Foundation-partner university, aimed at supporting a range of humanitarian and educational initiatives and programmes.
The intention of both parties is to establish a non-exclusive partnership and collaboration in areas of scientific research, strategic studies, scholarships, as well as the exchange of computer science professionals, public policy experts, business administrators, information systems specialists, and biological scientists.
QRCS noted the collaboration will include training workshops, national capacity enhancement, specialised scientific conferences, and societal development.
The agreement was officially signed by QRCS acting secretary-general Faisal Mohamed al-Emadi, and CMU-Q dean Michael Trick.
In a statement, al-Emadi said:“This agreement exemplifies the dedication of the Qatar Red Crescent to the promotion of education and its significance in tandem with humanitarian endeavours to foster human development. It is an extension of the array of alliances that the organisation is actively documenting to realise its humanitarian objectives.
“We possess full confidence that this collaboration will pave the way for novel opportunities in attaining sustainable development and empowerto fortify our collective endeavours in supporting humanitarian matters and advancing education and scientific research”.
Dr Trick said:“At Carnegie Mellon, all of our students apply their studies to a larger context: how can their knowledge, research, and skills shape the world and help those in need? This collaboration with Qatar Red Crescent will create opportunities to better understand humanitarian issues, and find ways to provide relief and assistance.”
