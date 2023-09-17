Image Release

ISS employees across the world join hands for a waste-free world

Every action matters. Onturday, 16 September, the official World Cleanup Day, over a thand of ISS employees from 18untries around the world joined hands for the global campaign tontribute to a waste-free world and cleaner pl.

From the vast tralian 'Outback' to ten diverse cities in Turkey, from the tranquil shores of Tanjung Pasir Beach in Indonesia to the tling inner harbor canals ofpenhagen, ISS employees, along with their friends, families, and inllaboration with our valued tomers, united with millions of volunteers tollectivelybat pollution and waste.

The teams included ISS employees from tralia, New Zealand, the United States, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Portugal, France, China, Turkey, India, tria, Indonesia, Lithuania, Germany, Mex, as well as from ISS's two Group headquarters in Waw, Poland andpenhagen, Denmark.

This annual initiative supports the global social action programmeordinated by Let's do it World NGO and is in line with ISS'smitment to making a difference to the pl through responsible behaviours.

About World Clean Up Day:

World Cleanup Day is an annual global social action program aimed atbating the global mismanaged waste crisis, including the problem of marine debris. It isordinated by the Let's Do It World NGO, a globalantion with headquarters in Tallinn, Estonia.

World Cleanup Day unites millions of volunteers, governments andantions from over 191untries to tackle the global waste problem –ntributing to a tainable world – byllecting waste once a year on a specific day in September . This year the World Cleanup Day took place onturday, 16 Sep.

Photo caption 1 : ISS Indonesianducted cleanup activities on Tanjung Pasir Beach, close to Jakarta.

Photo caption 2: ISS Turkey initiated cleanup activities in ten different cities including İstanbul, Kayseri and Adana.



Photo caption 3: ISS tralianducted cleanup activities in vari locations, spanning from the tralian 'Outback' in North West tralia to the Melbourne Cricket Ground.



Photo caption 4: In Poland, ISS employees cleaned up the surrounding area of Waw's beach inska Kępa.



Photo caption 5: In Denmark, ISS employees removed litter from the inner harbor canals ofpenhagen, in partnership with Green Kayak, an environmental NGO that engages people in the fight against ocean pollution.







