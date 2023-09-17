Acclaimed Writer Xue Mo Garners Attention From Great Writers Media

Kate Delaney interviewed Xue Mo on America Tonight

Spotlight TV's Logan Crawford interviewed writer Xue Mo and His interpretor Ida

Logan Crawford interviewed writer Xue Mo

Writer Xue Mo stands as a literary celebrity with 105 published works translated into over 20 languages, underscoring their global appeal and impact.

AURORA, ILLINOIS, US, September 17, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Recently, the award-winning novella“Into the Desert” by writer Xue Mo has received widespread attention and acclaim among American readers. Great Writers Media in US, has expressed its tremendinterest and support for this literary masterpiece.

On August 22nd, Spotlight TV's Logan Crawford interviewed writer Xue Mo about his award-winning work“Into the Desert” via Zoom for 30 minutes. Those familiar with Logan Crawford would know that he is an Emmy award-winning anchor, news reporter, talk show host, and actor with recurring roles on such hit TV shows as:“Blue Bloods,”“The Blacklist,”“House of Cards,”“The Irishman,” and“The First Purge” (2018), and more.

Before the interview, Logan Crawford, the host of the program, had been moved by Xue Mo's enchanting story. He spoke to the team at Great Writers Media,“Beyond just hearing about Xue Mo, Xue Mo ought to be seen by readers all over the United States.”With Ida Liu serving as the translator, Logan Crawford centered the interview with Xue Mo around five main topics. These included what inspired the writer to craft the book, the imagery and symbolism of the two main characters (Lan Lan and Ying'er) in this novella, and discussions from both artistic and marketing perspectives on the potential for adapting“Into the Desert” into a movie.

Although separated by the Pacific Ocean, this video interview and Xue Mo's singing brought the interviewer and interviewee closer. Logan Crawford was deeply impressed by Xue Mo's singing and he even cheered in Chinese,“Amazing!” When mentioning“Into the Desert” as a seminal work that embodies the concept of“Literature Witnessing Feminine Power,” Logan Crawford said,“This book illuminates love and hope, portraying the shared destiny of two village women determined to break free from extreme poverty and age-old tradition. As a Chinese proverb says, 'Women hold up half the sky,' emphasizing the pivotal role women play in society.” The interview was set to broadcast on August 29th on Spotlight Radio, YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Vimeo, and Roku.

After the interview, Leo Garcia, the senior executive at Great Writers Media, spoke highly of Xue Mo and his work via email,“We watched the interview, and we are grateful for you sharing these captivating stories about the lives of the Chinese people. I want to say that Xue Mo's singing really makesfeel the emotions conveyed in this novella. This book recounts the history of the region, the Chinese people, and their indomitable spirit in the face of struggle! I can only say that we are so proud of you.”

Later, Great Writers Media invited Xue Mo as the sole representative writer from Asia to be interviewed at America Tonight Radio. The interview was broadcast simultaneously on 210 radio stations across the United States, potentially reaching 2.9 million audiences. Host Kate Delaney, an Emmy Award winner with over 20 years of hosting experience, has interviewed more than 16,000 individuals, including globally renowned entrepreneurs and politicians. However, upon hearing Xue Mo's singing, Kate was amazed. Subsequently, Kate and her team brainstormed and issued a press release to 500 local media outlets in the United States.

Many audiences were deeply touched by the resilient spirit depicted in the novella. A number of visually impaired listeners expressed their hope for“Into the Desert” to be turned into an audiobook. Though they cannot read the printed book, they wish to hear the authentic portrayal of China and its western region.

A month ago, Great Writers Media extended an invitation to Xue Mo, stating,“Our director wants to choose three standout authors from our list to partake in this year's international event. We're elated to select Mr. Xue Mo and his work 'Into the Desert.' Our director sees immense potential in writer Xue Mo and hopes he could be the voice for Asian writers at this event.”

There was a slight delay in Xue Mo's response. By the time he agreed, Leo Garcia, a senior executive at Great Writers Media, replied,“After the announcement, we've been inundated with over ten daily recommendations. Our team awaited your response, and in the interim, we allocated the last slot to an Australian author. However, recognizing your caliber, we deliberated on adding an additional slot and unanimously decided that Xue Mo merits this spotlight. We're thrilled to have Xue Mo showcase 'Into the Desert' at our Miami Book Fair. In addition, we cordially invite him for an interview on the 'Monthly Book Festival'. Our unwavering commitment will ensure that Xue Mo and his 'Into the Desert' receive ample promotion, including a continuvideo exposure on the giant LED screen at Times Square. We believe Mr. Xue Mo deserve all of this.”

Literature serves as a bond, connecting two shores separated by the vast ocean. Initially unknown to each other, both sides were deeply touched by each other due to the literary world and spirit conveyed through Xue Mo's writings.

Beyond China, Xue Mo's genshines on the global stage, with a significant influence at international events like the London and Frankfurt Book Fairs. Titles such as“Desert Rites”“Desert Rites,”“White Tiger Pass,”“Curse of Xixia,” and an epic poem“The Ultimate Book: Suosalang” are merely a taste of his celebrated works that dive deep into the heart of Chinese culture.

