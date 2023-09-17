Governor Mills Suspends State Of Emergency

September 17, 2023

With the imminent threat posed by Hurricane Lee having passed, Governor JMills announced today that she has suspended the State of Emergency she declared earlier this week in preparation for the storm. The Governor suspended the State of Emergency as now Post-Tropical Cyclone Lee continues to move eastward past Prince Edward Island.

Maine Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) and other State agencies continue to support local emergency management officials with clean-up and recovery efforts, and Central Maine Power and Versant continue to clean up fallen trees and limbs and restore power to customers. The State of Maine will continue to have access to Federal resources for recovery, as needed, under President's Emergency Disaster Declaration.

On Thursday, the Governor issued a Proclamation of Emergency authorizing MEMA to activate and deploy all resources necessary to respond to the threat posed by Hurricane Lee. Governor Mills also asked President Biden to issue a Presidential Emergency Disaster Declaration to give Maine access to Federal resources and personnel that could assist in responding to the storm. The President granted the Governor's request on Thursday evening.