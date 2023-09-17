(Video) Iran Uprising, Role Of Women And Youths, And Prospects Of A Democratic Republic

On Sep.15th, a significant event unfolded as thousands of Iranians convened in Brussels for a major rally, leaders from varinations congregated in the Belgian capital. To remember the one-year anniversary of the uprising that shook the ruling regime in Iran.

As the keynote speaker Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the (NCRI), saluted women and youths who have kept the candle of the freedom-loving and justice-seeking movement alight, leading the Iranians' long-time struggle for a democratic republic of Iran.

Stephen Harper, " The regime and its appeasers in the West will claim that the protests have subsided, never to return. But we know the opposite is true. The protests will return as they have returned before. And each time more enduring than they were before."

Natalia Gavrilita, Prime Minister of Moldova."It is such an honor and a privilege to stand here, first and foremost with the people of Iran and so many leaders from around the world, in defense of women's leadership and, fundamental values of freedom."

Atifete Jahjaga, former President of Kosovo."The ongoing revolution in Iran might be challenging, but Iranian women are not fighting alone. Thousands offight with them. Despite being subject to trauma and constant terror, Iranian women show determination."

Atifete Jahjaga, President of Kosovo,“Iran's history is replete with instances of women being at the forefront of political movements, for democratic values."

