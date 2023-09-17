Imta Annual Conference And Dialogue Among World Famous Mountains 2023 Opened Grandly

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
XINGYI, CHINA, September 17, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The 2023 International Mountain Tourism Alliance (IMTA) Annual Conference and World FamMountain Dialogue commenced in Xingyi City, Guizhou Province. Gathering over 200 participants, including IMTA members, representatives of international organizations, foreign agencies in China, tourism agencies, tourism enterprises, experts, entrepreneurs, and media, the event delved into the theme "Innovation in Mountain Tourism Resource Utilization and Destination Construction." Simultaneously, the World FamMountain Dialogue explored the theme "World FamMountains Empowering Mountain Tourism Health and Welfare." Discussions revolved around cutting-edge strategies for mountain resource protection, innovative utilization, and development, fostering an inclusive and collaborative atmosphere.
The International Mountain Tourism Alliance (IMTA) hosted the event with the support of esteemed organizations such as the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), Asia Pacific Tourism Association (PATA), World Tourism Economic Forum (GTEF), China ASEAN Center, China Representative Office of the World Conservation Union (IUCN), Guizhou Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, Guizhou Provincial Sports Bureau, and Guizhou Provincial Foreign Affairs Office. Their presence provided significant backing and assistance.
During the annual conference, the International Mountain Tourism Alliance (IMTA) presented the progress and plans for 2023 and 2024. The venue for the 2024 "International Mountain Tourism Day" themed event was unveiled, accompanied by the release of the "World Mountain Tourism Development Trends Report (2023 Edition)." As the global tourism industry faces a critical turning point in its recovery and revitalization, the IMTA has shifted its fotowards sustainable innovation in mountain tourism destinations. Under the theme "Innovation in Mountain Tourism Resource Utilization and Destination Construction," the conference explored the potential for innovative development and integration of mountain tourism resources and formats. This approach aims to foster positive interactions between tourism, ecology, culture, and society, significantly contributing to the sustainable development, cultural preservation, economic recovery, and ecological protection of mountain tourism destinations.
In his speech, Dominique de Villepin, Chairman of the International Mountain Tourism Alliance (IMTA), emphasized the unique position of mountain tourism in the post-pandemic reshaping of the global tourism industry. He highlighted the alliance's commitment to protecting mountain resources, preserving mountain civilization, promoting mountain economies, and benefiting local communities over the past six years. The IMTA has consistently followed the path of ecological priority, green development, harmonicoexistence between humans and nature, and tourism-driven well-being, playing a significant role in the governance of global mountain tourism.
Concurrently, the 2023 "World FamMountain Dialogue" centered on the theme "World FamMountains Empower the Wellness of Mountain Tourism." Representatives from international tourism organizations, relevant national tourism agencies, enterprises, experts, and scholars engaged in dialogues on two key topics: "Ecological Priority Empowering Green Development of Mountain Tourism" and "Mountain Tourism Leading Healthy Lifestyles." The discussions aimed to explore the path of ecological tourism, mountain health, and other contemporary aspirations.
The event also featured the 2023 World FamMountain Photography Exhibition, showcasing a collection of classic works by renowned international photographers. The exhibition encompassed natural ecology, cultural relics, intangible cultural heritage, and other subjects related to natural heritage and fammountain destinations, aligning with the overarching theme of the 2023 "World FamMountain Dialogue."
Website :
Xiaomi Luo
International Mountain Tourism Alliance (IMTA)
emailhere
MENAFN17092023003118003196ID1107084750
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.