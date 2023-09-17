Abu Dhabi Airports Accelerates Key Operational Readiness Trials For New Terminal A

The operational trials involve playing an essential part in robust simulations that are designed to stress-test the equipment, staff and procedures, in key operating areas of the terminal. In addition to Abu Dhabi Airports staff members, the volunteers include students, families and stakeholders from the aviation ecosystem.

The systems and processes that are being tested include check-in and baggage, security screening, boarding gates, immigration and customs. At immigration, volunteers are testing the speed and accuracy of the document and customs inspections. Meanwhile, at boarding and departure, the tests include scanning the boarding passes of volunteers and assessing the procedure preparedness to communicate changes regarding flight information.

For the duration of September and October, Abu Dhabi Airports will continue to embark on large-scale testing exercises of Terminal A's facilities and are welcoming participation from volunteers. If you would like to take part in the trials, you can register your interest in the following link:

These trials are critical to delivering the best passenger experience and efficiency when the new terminal opens its doors to the public in November this year.

Covering 742,000 square metres of built-up area, Terminal A is among the largest airport terminals in the world and will significantly increase Abu Dhabi International Airport's passenger and cargo capacity contributing to the acceleration of the emirate's economic growth. With the capability to handle 45 million passenger capacity per year, and process 11,000 passengers per hour, the terminal will provide the foundation of Abu Dhabi's tourism sector expansion and cement its position as a global gateway and aviation hub.