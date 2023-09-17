Thanks To Oil And Gas Cooperation With Azerbaijan, New Opportunities Open Up For Hungary - Fm

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. Hungary is now
forced to look for new ways to import oil and gas, since the
previones were disrupted as a result of the conflict in
Ukraine, Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Economic
Relations of Hungary, Peter Szijjártó said, Trend reports.
“Seriopportunities are opening up in this area thanks to
cooperation with Türkiye, Azerbaijan and the countries of Central
Asia. Therefore, we need new connections, new supply routes, and
the Turkic states offer a very good opportunity to become a bridge
between East and West,” Szijjarto said.
He also noted that Hungary has signed a contract with Türkiye,
according to which it will purchase 275 million cubic meters of gas
from it at the beginning of the new year.
This year, Hungary bought 100 million cubic meters of gas from
Azerbaijan. There are plans to receive gas from Turkmenistan and
Qatar, concluded the Hungarian Foreign Minister.
Azerbaijan began gas supplies to Europe via the Southern Gas
Corridor on December 31, 2020. The initial capacity of the Trans
Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), which is the European section of the
corridor, is 10 billion cubic meters per year with the possibility
of expansion to 20 billion cubic meters.
