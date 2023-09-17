Unesco Designates Ancient West Bank City World Heritage Site

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Sept 17 (KUNA) -- The United Nations' (UN) cultural agency UNEon Sunday added the ancient West Bank city of Ariha to its list of world heritage sites, bringing the number of Palestinian locations with such designations to five.
The promulgation was made amid talks in the Saudi capital involving UNESCO'S world heritage committee, according to the UN cultural agency's website.
The biblical city of Ariha (Jericho) is the world's lowest-lying city, where ancient ruins are dotted across its landscape. (end)
