Al-Quds Fund And Endowment Honors Iico Chairman

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Sept 17 (KUNA) -- Al-Quds Fund and Endowment honored the chairman of the International Islamic Charity Organization (IICO) Dr. Abdullah Al-Maatouq in the closing ceremony of Jerusalem International Conference on Sustainable Development held in Ramallah.
Al-Quds Fund and Endowment Board of Directors chairman, Munib Al-Masri said to KUNA that Al-Maatouq and members of the Arab and Islamic delegations that participated in the conference were honored, in appreciation of the charitable and humanitarian efforts in Palestine.
Al-Maatouq affirmed in a speech during the conference that Kuwait will remain loyal to the Palestinian people, stressing that Palestine's situation is the most important in the charitable organizations work agenda.
Jerusalem International Conference on Sustainable Development was held on Friday, by Al-Quds Fund and Endowment, in partnership with Al-Quds University and the Regional Network for Social Responsibility, with the participation of multiple Arab and Islamic figures.
The conference, held at Al-Quds University, focused on Arab and international partnerships and their role in supporting charitable organizations in Jerusalem to achieve sustainable development.(end)
