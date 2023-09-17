Palestinian Leader Welcomes Unesco's World Heritage Tag On West Bank City

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Sept 17 (KUNA) -- Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Sunday welcomed the UN cultural agency UNESCO's addition of the ancient West Bank city of Ariha to its list of World Heritage sites, hailing development as significant.
The Palestinian leader thanked Saudi Arabia, where the move was announced amid talks involving the UN cultural agency's world heritage committee, according to Palestinian news agency WAFA.
One of the world's most historic and low-lying cities, Jericho's landscape is dotted with ancient ruins. (end)
