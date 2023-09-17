Foreign Ministry Condemns Extremists' Storming Of Al-Aqsa Mosque

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 17 (Petra)- Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates on Sunday condemned the extremists' storming of Al-AMosque and their provocative practice under Israeli police's protection, which represents a violation of the the mosque's historical and legal staquo and breaches sanctity of the holy places.
In a statement, the ministry's official spokesperson, Sinan Majali, called on Israel, in its capacity as the occupying power, to cease all practices and violations against Al-AMosque and respect its sanctity, warning against continuation of these acts.
Majali also stressed need to respect authority of Jerusalem Waqf and Al-AMosque Affairs Department, which is affiliated with the Jordanian Ministry of Endowments, Affairs and Islamic Holy Places, that has exclusive jurisdiction to manage affairs of Al-AMosque and regulate entry to its yards.
Majali reiterated that Al-AMosque/ Holy Mosque, with its entire 144-dunum area, is a pure place of worship for Muslims.
