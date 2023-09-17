South Korea, US give cation to Russia

(MENAFN) Russia is breaching United Nations Security Council purposes by getting involved in army collaboration with North Korea and it is going to be held responsible for it, South Korean as well as United States representatives have cautioned.



High-positioned officials from Seoul as well as Washington talked about conducts to maintain Pyongyang throughout an Extended Deterrence Strategy as well as Consultation Group (EDSCG) conference in the South Korean capital on Friday. The assembly happened among the trip of North Korean president Kim Jong-un to Russia, which has risen worries in South Korea as well as the United States.



“Russia’s military cooperation [with North Korea] is a grave violation of UN Security Council resolutions,” South Korean Vice Foreign Minister Chang Ho-jin stated throughout a media meeting after the event. Moscow should “act responsibly” as an enduring associate of the UNSC, he also noted.



Based on the deputy FM, Seoul as well as Washington “agreed to work together to ensure there is a price to pay for the grave violation of Security Council resolutions," which enforce severe global restrictions on Pyongyang due to its nuclear as well as airborne projectile plans.



