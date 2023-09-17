EU associate district suggests complete ban on Russian products

(MENAFN) The European Union should quit purchasing Russian natural gas as well as all other products, Romanian Premier Ion-Marcel Ciolacu has stated, while confessing such a radical measure would charge the bloc “a bit of comfort” as an outcome of more increased rate.



Talking to the Austrian everyday Der Standard on Thursday, the Romanian president asked for all associate districts to accomplish self-governing from Russian power as soon as possible, stating that its bordering country as well as European Union-nominee district, Moldova, had already done so.



He declared “there are always solutions, even for difficult economic problems. That’s why I believe it would be right if we banned the sale of Russian gas or Russian goods to the EU and democratic states.”



Austria has historically been dependent on Russian natural gas and has no feasible choices to phase it out, based on the nation`s leadership. Ciolacu stated that Austria was paying “blood money” when it bought fuel from Russia.



