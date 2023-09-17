Trump says US ‘going to hell’

(MENAFN) Previous United States Leader Donald Trump has stated that America is in fast weakening, as re-electing him would give the nation a last opportunity to turn things around.



“Our country’s going to hell. Our country's going down,” Trump informed reporter Megyn Kelly in a meeting for the SiriusXM satellite radio station, broadcasted on Thursday.



The United States “has one last chance,” which makes the presidential vote in 2024 “the most important election we've ever had,” he stated.



The previous president recognized that he stated the same regarding his triumphant presidential race of 2016, however, persisted that the 2024 vote is going to be even more critical.



“Our country is going bad, our country is being destroyed” under the Biden management, he persisted, also noting: “We’re a nation in serious decline, and I think I can turn it around very fast.”



MENAFN17092023000045015687ID1107084343