Genius Consultants Limited celebrates 31 years of excellence and announces Overseas Expansion & Future Plans

(MENAFN- Mediashine PR) National, 15th September 2023: Genius Consultants Limited, a pioneering name in the Workforce Staffing & HR Services industry, marked a momentous occasion as it celebrated 31 years of unparalleled success and innovation on 15th September 2023, commemorating their Foundation Day on July 27, 2023. Established in Kolkata in 1993 with a singular workforce, negligible infrastructure, but futuristic envision; the organization has grown to encompass 15 offices across India, 550+ employees, a dedicated workforce of over 70,000 associates and enjoying international recognition. This landmark event was an opportunity to reflect on the journey, honour the significant contributors, and launch the Coffee Table Book “The Genesis of a Genius” on the extraordinary journey of Mr. Yadav and Genius Consultants Limited.

The event set the growth marker of the organization with Overseas and National territorial expansion plans and the launch announcement of their Overseas Staffing and Recruitment wing. The evening commenced by bringing together esteemed clients, dedicated employees and dignitaries at Fairfield by Marriott, Kolkata. The event revolved around celebrating the extraordinary journey that began with Mr. R P Yadav, the founder of Genius Consultants Limited, sharing the stage with esteemed guests to symbolically light the lamp, signifying the start of this extraordinary evening.

In a candid and motivational conversation with the audience, Mr. Yadav, shared his insights and experiences. He answered questions about entrepreneurship and the secrets behind his remarkable journey. The event continued with a stimulating panel discussion on "Artificial Intelligence & Its Impact on the Future of HR Industry," featuring renowned industry experts as panellists’. The panel discussion was moderated by Mr. Nadeem Kazim, CEO & Founder of Splice HR works. The distinguished panel also included - Mr. Ruchir Jhingran - Vice President & Head HR, Personal Care Business at ITC Limited, Ms. Rohini Mirdwal – DGM, C&B & HR Strategy, Max Healthcare, and Mr. Subrata Rana, CEO & Managing Director, EcoDev Solutions & Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

The highlight of the evening was the launch of the Coffee Table Book, titled "The Genesis of A Genius," which chronicles Mr. Yadav's inspiring journey from being a newspaper seller to becoming a prominent name in the HR fraternity. This compelling book tells the story of his life, struggles, dreams, and his ingenious approach to building an empire in HR, Recruitment, and Staffing. Adding a touch of intrigue and entertainment to the evening, TC the Mentalist from India’s Got Talent delivered a captivating performance.

Commenting on the same, Mr. R P Yadav, Founder, Chairman & Managing Director of Genius Consultants Limited, expressed his gratitude, stating, "These 31 years have been a remarkable journey of transformation and growth. From humble beginnings to international recognition, this journey has been possible because of the dedication and hard work of our incredible team, the trust of our clients, and the support of our partners. The launch of 'The Genesis of A Genius' is a testament to the power of dreams and determination. As we look ahead to new horizons, we are excited about the future and the opportunities it holds for us. Thank you for being a part of this incredible journey."

Genius Consultants Limited, on its 31st-anniversary celebration, looks forward to expanding its presence overseas and continuing its growth story across India. In the fiscal year 2022-23, the organization achieved a turnover of INR 1500 Crores and launched an Overseas Recruitment and Staffing Vertical.



About Genius Consultants Limited:

Genius Consultants Ltd. is an established key player in the HR Solutions industry in India having commenced the operations in 1993 as a provider of Permanent Staffing Solutions.

The organization provides various services to the corporate world starting from A to Z like Permanent and Flexi Staffing Solutions, Payroll Processing and Management, IT Recruitment and Staffing, Statutory Compliance Management, Background Checks, Cloud HR Management Services, Integrated Facility Management and Security Services.

Over the last few years, Genius Consultants Limited have recruited 400,000+ esteemed professionals across different verticals and over 70,000+ outsourced associates were placed through Flexi Staffing Solutions. Genius Consultants Limited believes in giving back to the society implementing promising CSR initiatives under the banner of “Genius Foundation” playing major roles in projects like Muktodhara initiative, Shiksharpan and multiple programs supporting youth skill developments. The company is also a member of organizations like TIE, NHRDN, ISF and NASSCOM, participating in various social events across India.

With over two decades of acclaimed experience in the HR services industry, the Founder, Chairman & Managing Director of Genius, Mr. Rajendra Prasad Yadav, laid the first brick of the organization’s presence nationwide, now across 15 states attaining more than INR 1500 Cr. turnover in the Financial Year 2022-23. The expansion consists of 15 branch and area offices inclusive of the Registered and Corporate Office at Kolkata, covering over 1100 locations across metro cities that include Kolkata, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, among others.

Genius has been awarded by “The Economic Times Industry Leaders East 2020” for being the 'ET - Leading Staffing and Recruitment Services’ firm among various other recognitions and is one the leading providers of integrated human resource solutions in India by market share in the fiscal 2022-23, certified by ISO 27001:2013 & ISO 9000:2015.





MENAFN17092023005153011684ID1107084339