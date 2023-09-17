Arsenal and Sobha Realty announce new multi-year partnership at signing ceremony in Dubai

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) FRIDAY 15TH SEPTEMBER: Arsenal has today announced a new global partnership with Dubai-based luxury real estate developer, Sobha Realty, during a signing ceremony that took place at the Sobha Hartland Events Hall in Dubai.

Ravi Menon, Co-chairman of Sobha Realty, Francis Alfred, Managing Director of Sobha Realty and Juliet Slot, Chief Commercial Officer of Arsenal, were joined by Arsenal legend Sol Campbell to sign the multi-year agreement that will see Sobha Realty become the club’s Official Global Real Estate Partner.

As part of this partnership, Sobha Realty’s presence will be at all men’s and women’s domestic games played at Emirates Stadium. It will also see Arsenal and Sobha Realty collaborate on initiatives to develop the sport industry in Dubai and beyond. This includes hosting football experiences, including youth football clinics, tournaments, and seminars.

The luxury developer will also gain naming rights to The WM Club – a premium match day hospitality suite at Emirates Stadium – which will now be known as ‘The WM Club, Presented by Sobha Realty.’

Arsenal and Sobha Realty look forward to collaborating on projects to demonstrate their collective pursuit of progress over the coming years.

Juliet Slot said, “I am delighted to be in Dubai to sign this agreement and officially announce our new partnership with Sobha Realty. It is important that our partners share our vision, and Sobha Realty’s strong heritage in the region and its unwavering commitment to always moving forward match our own ambitions as a club. This is our first Official Global Real Estate Partner, a further sign of our commercial strength, and ability to continue attracting new partners from a diverse field of industries and backgrounds. We look forward to working with Sobha Realty in the years ahead and supporting its growth as a brand across the world.”

Ravi Menon stated, "Sobha Realty is delighted to be embarking on this exciting journey as Arsenal Official Global Real Estate Partner. Our collaboration with the globally recognised football institution is a coming together of shared values of both the organizations as ‘art of the detail’ meets ‘art of football’ & it demonstrates our unwavering commitment to the highest standards, drive sustainable economic growth, and access to international markets & talent. Having reached a significant milestone with this collaboration, we look forward to a successful and lasting future with Arsenal.”

Francis Alfred said, “It is a momentous occasion for Sobha Realty to join hands with The Arsenal as their Official Global Real Estate Partner. Our collaboration is a crucial step towards promoting excellence and growth in both, real estate and sport. We have seen a heightened interest for Dubai Real Estate from the UK consumers & with this partnership with Arsenal, we look forward to strengthening our brand in the UK & surrounding markets. We are very excited for this partnership & we hope to reach new heights and present a promising opportunity for Dubai's talented football community.”

To celebrate the partnership, a 1000-strong drone show will light up the sky above Jumeirah beach Residences in Dubai this evening (Friday, September 15). The 15-minute performance will showcase the rich heritage of Arsenal and both brands’ shared values.







