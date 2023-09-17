Innovations shaping urban sustainability and smart cities

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) 17 September 2023- Smart cities and urban sustainability share a vital connection. The essence of smart cities lies in harnessing data to confront economic and social issues while striving for sustainability, which, in turn, focuses on preserving the social, economic, environmental, and knowledge characteristics of urban areas. The key to the future of sustainable urban development is technology, especially as smart cities aim to improve energy and resource management while elevating the overall quality of urban life. Consequently, mainstreaming the smart city model and achieving urban sustainability rank among the paramount challenges confronting communities in the twenty-first century.

Urban sustainability innovations and smart cities are centered on the development of sustainable and intelligent urban environments, which can be supported by the use of information and communication technologies (ICTs). These innovations include modern technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing, augmented reality, and blockchain, all used to improve results and achieve sustainable development goals. These innovations can have an impact on various domains, such as smart energy, efficient recyclable waste collection, improved accessibility for residents, enhanced community engagement, and the transformation of remote and rural areas into smart, interconnected communities. Smart cities, in summary, can be identified as urban areas that use digital technologies to improve lives, upgrade infrastructure, modernize government services, increase accessibility, promote sustainability, and fuel economic growth.

Smart cities contribute significantly to the development of safe and sustainable urban environments. They enhance security and safety by employing technology and data to monitor the environment, including advanced services like facial recognition systems to improve emergency response times. Smart cities also help drive sustainability by optimizing urban infrastructure and services, improving air and water quality, and refining waste management procedures. They also play an important role in fostering prosperity, fortifying labor markets, expanding educational opportunities, and nurturing knowledge hubs, all while contributing to global efforts to reduce carbon emissions and mitigate the effects of climate change.

Strong digital and cyber security measures are among the key characteristics that set smart cities apart. These cities can better respond to threats due to cutting-edge technologies such as AI and data analysis, thereby protecting their residents, businesses, and vital infrastructure. Smart cities also rely on a digital economy based on e-commerce, big data, artificial intelligence, and other advanced technologies. This digital economy is the future of smart cities, with business intelligence playing a key role in improving the efficiency and responsiveness of infrastructure and services. Besides that, smart cities excel at connecting disparate systems and services, fostering the seamless flow of information and informed decision-making to improve urban services.

Smart cities also provide smart health services, which rely on technology and data to improve health care, making it more effective and tailored to individual needs, from early diagnosis to treatment. Smart cities adopt the concept of smart governments, using digital technology to improve government services, streamline their procedures, and facilitate transparent services. This concept improves people’s lives and represents a major shift in how governments can interact with citizens and institutions.

The Middle East has been rapidly accelerating the adoption of smart city innovations. Many countries in the region are developing smart city concepts as part of active government initiatives. According to reports, smart cities are increasing in Arab countries, with the UAE leading this strategic direction through Masdar City and the Bee’ah Group, along with the Hyperloop between Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Likewise, Neom is also a prominent initiative in Saudi Arabia, alongside Egypt’s new administrative capital.

A major aspect of smart cities is sustainability. Due to its major emphasis on preserving natural resources to effectively meet the requirements of the present as well as future generations, sustainability has evolved into a topic that has garnered the attention and interests of worldwide organizations and governments. It also contributes to advancing economic, social, and environmental development in the Arab countries while also playing a pivotal role in developing stable societies in the region, which opens doors to a plethora of employment opportunities and raises the quality of life.

Innovations in smart cities seek to enhance the urban standard of living. This is made possible by utilizing advanced technologies that make cities more efficient and sustainable. Additionally, this further promotes community involvement as well as infrastructure improvement. Being a significant aspect, sustainability in smart cities promotes the preservation of natural resources, enhances air and water quality, reduces harmful emissions, and promotes sustainable mobility, in addition to encouraging the use of renewable energy sources. The role of innovative technologies, such as artificial intelligence, in enhancing services in smart cities is incredibly enormous. Smart cities enable the general public to participate in the decision-making processes regarding the improvement of urban services, providing better access to these services and public transportation, as well as the design of cities to allow for adaptation to climate change and other environmental challenges.

Urban sustainability and smart cities have a strong and continued reliance on knowledge and technology. Requisite knowledge regarding the topic is necessary for optimizing city functions, improving the urban quality of life, and minimizing adverse environmental effects. Additionally, knowledge enhances resource consumption and efficiency, as well as promotes sustainable transportation and mobility while reducing energy and water use. In order to achieve sustainable development and maintain the social, economic, environmental, and cultural characteristics of cities, knowledge contributes significantly to improving the health, safety, security, and well-being of urban communities.

It has been stated that by the year 2050, around seven out of 10 people are likely to live in cities, which will account for over 70 percent of the world’s carbon emissions and 60 to 80 percent of energy consumption. In light of this, smart cities have been rightfully labeled the future of cities, given their potential to serve as sustainable environments, improving health, safety, energy efficiency, waste management, and air quality.

In this regard, the MBRF leads the way as ambassadors, empowering future generations to play a significant part in forging the path towards sustainability. The Foundation offers a gamut of ways for them to formulate sustainable solutions by fostering knowledge sharing and advancing research work in the Arab world. The organization remains steadfast in its commitment to developing knowledge-based societies by constantly encouraging research projects, activities, and initiatives that help achieve sustainability in the UAE.

Furthermore, by executing pioneering projects and initiatives, the Foundation also supports national efforts that are aimed at achieving sustainability. This demonstrates the organization’s resolve to conserve the environment as well as the rich knowledge heritage of the UAE. The Foundation additionally attributes greater significance to leveraging education to further sustainable development. This is important since it plays a crucial role in fostering environmental sensitivity in younger generations, instilling sustainability values in them, and motivating them to make a substantial contribution to environmental improvement and sustainable development. The Foundation also organizes workshops and interactive symposiums on these topics.

The concept of smart cities has significantly revolutionized the idea of urban planning and development in the modern era. The major focus of this concept is to strike an ideal balance between technological advancement, environmental sustainability, and quality of life. It puts forth an innovative solution for enhancing urban life and environmental sustainability by seamlessly integrating cutting-edge technologies, such as artificial intelligence, which provides an enhanced standard of living as well as minimizing the negative environmental effects. Urban development strategies that effectively meet the current and future generations’ economic, social, environmental, and cognitive requirements are considered imperative to achieve these objectives.





