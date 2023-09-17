QF’S QATAR LEADERSHIP ACADEMY EARNS 2023 GREEN SCHOOL AWARD

(MENAFN- Qatar Foundation ) New York City, US, 17 September 2023: Qatar Leadership Academy has secured the 2023 Green School Award, reflecting its dedication to sustainability and contributions to environmental stewardship – and Qatar Foundation's commitment to helping to build a greener future.



The selection of Qatar Leadership Academy (QLA) – one of the schools under Qatar Foundation’s Pre-University Education – for the Green School Award recognizes its holistic approach to sustainable practices, its efforts to instill eco-conscious values in its students, and how it nurtures a sustainable educational environment.



The Green School Award was presented to QLA during the 7th NYC Green School Conference 2023, held alongside the 78th United Nations General Assembly in New York City, and was accepted by Jameel Al-Shammari, Director General of Qatar Leadership Academy, as part of the conference proceedings.



"We are profoundly honored to have been selected as recipients of the prestigious 2023 Green School Award,” said Al-Shammari. “This achievement serves as a resounding testament to the unwavering commitment demonstrated by our students, staff, and the entire Qatar Leadership Academy community in championing sustainability.



"The receipt of the Green School Award marks a significant moment of pride and accomplishment for Qatar Leadership Academy, symbolizing the culmination of our relentless dedication to fostering environmental awareness and nurturing a culture deeply rooted in sustainability. The award shines a spotlight on the tireless endeavors of our school in executing a wide-ranging spectrum of green initiatives, from conserving energy and water resources to reducing waste and championing recycling. These efforts have seamlessly integrated into the very essence of our school's ethos."



Al-Shammari emphasized the importance of instilling sustainability principles in students and integrating them within Qatar Foundation, saying: "Teaching sustainability is not just a curriculum; it's a way of life and a commitment to the future.



"We believe that nurturing a generation of environmentally conscious individuals is a fundamental duty. Qatar Leadership Academy is dedicated to this cause, and we are proud to align our efforts with Qatar Foundation's vision for a sustainable future."



The global conference saw the participation of 42 countries and featured over 2,000 international schools. Held in conjunction with the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, it is as a platform for inspiring action, fostering dialogue, encouraging innovation, exploring new frontiers, and celebrating progress in green education, while enabling international schools to share best practices.





