Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Public Health (MOPH), in collaboration with Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) and Primary Health Care Corporation, (PHCC) announced today the launch of the annual seasonal influenza vaccination campaign.

From 18 September, flu vaccines will be available free of charge at 90 heath facilities, including 31 PHCC Health Centers in addition to outpatient clinics at Hamad Medical Corporation and several semi-government and private hospitals and clinics across Qatar.

Head of the InfectiDiseases Division at HMC Dr. Abdullatif Al Khal said it was important for people to be proactive and protect themselves against the flu as early as possible.

"The circulating flu viruses change from year to year which is why it is so important that you receive the flu vaccine annually,” Dr. Al Khal said.“We need to remember that flu is a seridisease that can lead to hospitalization and sometimes, even death, and should never be underestimated.

“Fighting the flu starts with each and every one of– the vaccine is available at clinics across the country – government, private and semi-private – which makes it easier and more convenient than ever to receive the vaccine. I encourage everyone to get their free flu vaccine as soon as possible.”

Dr. Hamad Al Romaihi, Director of Health Protection and Communicable Disease Control, said while the flu is a seriillness and everyone six months of age and older should take the vaccine to protect themselves, some groups are more vulnerable than others.

"People of all ages and health conditions can catch the flu viand become sick, but there are certain key population groups who are at increased risk of the virus," Dr. Al Romaihi said. "These are people aged over 50 years; those with chronic conditions regardless of their age; children aged between six months and five years; pregnant women; and healthcare workers due to their close interaction with vulnerable patients and children.

Dr. Khalid Hamid Elawad Manager, Health Protection, Preventive Health Directorate at PHCC, encouraged the community to take the flu vaccine as soon as possible to build immunity before the winter season hits in coming months.

"I urge all of you to take the flu vaccine as soon as possible because maximum protection against the flu takes up to two weeks to develop, so the sooner people get vaccinated, the sooner they will be protected,” Dr. Elawad said.

Dr. Elawad also reassured the community that they cannot get the flu from the flu shot.

“The viis inactivated so it can't actually cause the flu after you get the shot,” Dr. Elawad said.“The flu vaccine is one of the safest and most established vaccines. Hundreds of millions of people around the world have safely received flu vaccines over the past 50 years, and there has been extensive research supporting the safety of flu vaccines.”